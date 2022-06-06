First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 28.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

