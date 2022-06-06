First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $141.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.66. First Community has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.21 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Equities research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in First Community by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

