First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FNWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FNWB opened at $17.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $172.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.89.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cindy H. Finnie purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,853.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

