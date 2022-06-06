First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FSFG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

FSFG opened at $24.90 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $178.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.79.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Frank Czeschin bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,121.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.