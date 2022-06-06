First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of FUNC opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. First United has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First United will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First United by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First United by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

