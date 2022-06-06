Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ SVVC opened at $2.84 on Monday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 359.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVVC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

