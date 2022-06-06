Fisker (FSR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2022 – Fisker was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

5/18/2022 – Fisker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $20.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Fisker had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Fisker had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $28.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Fisker had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Fisker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Fisker was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

4/11/2022 – Fisker is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE FSR traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $9.53. 147,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,551,370. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fisker news, Director Mitchell Zuklie purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

