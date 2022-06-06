Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $249.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $249.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.65.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $130.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.37 and its 200 day moving average is $169.09. Five Below has a twelve month low of $110.83 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,570.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 114.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after buying an additional 153,367 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

