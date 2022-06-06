Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CRO Sells $284,676.77 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $284,676.77. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FIVN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.73. 707,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,918. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.12. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

