Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flex is benefiting from strength across the Agility Solutions and Reliability Solutions segments, along with a solid end-market focus on the back of emerging opportunities. Moreover, the company rides on solid “Sketch-to-Scale” approach and growing intellectual property (IP) portfolio. Despite the ongoing supply-chain woes, Flex raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2023. It now expects revenues between $27.7 billion and $28.7 billion. Demand remains healthy across automotive and industrial verticals. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The consumer devices segment reported negative revenue growth due to ongoing supply challenges. Profit margins were negatively affected by increased freight and logistics costs. Stiff competition along with high debt levels and customer concentration risks are other concerns.”

Get Flex alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.45. 293,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Flex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flex by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,947,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,568,000 after purchasing an additional 88,273 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 45.1% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,838,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 571,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Flex by 12.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,479,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 165,540 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.