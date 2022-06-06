Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FSI stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

