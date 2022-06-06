Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Flowers Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $26.09 on Monday. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

