Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of FLR opened at $28.67 on Monday. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Fluor by 596.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $278,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

