Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Flywire alerts:

Shares of FLYW opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -40.56. Flywire has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $780,450.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,755,232.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,700 shares of company stock worth $8,403,314 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after buying an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 487.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,663,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after buying an additional 338,340 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.