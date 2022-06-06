Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.48 on Monday. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 455,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,000. Grassi Investment Management owned about 4.52% of Forward Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

