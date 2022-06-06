Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.48 on Monday. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 0.80.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.
About Forward Industries (Get Rating)
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
