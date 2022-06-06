Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWP opened at $5.15 on Monday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.