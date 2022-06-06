Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will announce $117.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.11 million and the lowest is $117.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year sales of $498.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.32 million to $498.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $642.12 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $650.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freshworks.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $341,998.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $81,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,108.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,917 shares of company stock worth $1,140,652. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $49,162,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $10,673,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,404,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

About Freshworks (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshworks (FRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.