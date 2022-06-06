FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FREY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About FREYR Battery (Get Rating)
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
