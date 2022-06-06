Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:FRD opened at $10.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $15.63.
About Friedman Industries (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Friedman Industries (FRD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.