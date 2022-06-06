Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FRD opened at $10.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

About Friedman Industries (Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.