Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim Sells 415 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) CFO Paul Kim sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $22,866.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,439,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58.
NASDAQ FLGT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 315,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $112.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,641,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 319,836 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
