Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim Sells 415 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) CFO Paul Kim sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $22,866.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,439,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58.

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 315,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,641,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 319,836 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

