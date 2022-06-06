Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Downgraded by CLSA to “Sell”

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 32.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Futu stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Futu has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $181.44.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Futu will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Futu by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Futu by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Futu by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Futu by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

