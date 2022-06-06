Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
FFHL opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. Fuwei Films has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $13.94.
Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter.
Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.
