FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Issued By Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.96. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. CSFB increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$41.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$36.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.16%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.