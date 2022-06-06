FY2022 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Shares of AY opened at $33.50 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -176.31 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -926.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after buying an additional 308,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,352,000 after buying an additional 221,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

