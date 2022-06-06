FY2022 EPS Estimates for Foran Mining Co. Decreased by Analyst (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Cormark also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

FOM has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Pi Financial upped their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

FOM opened at C$2.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$592.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.85 and a 12 month high of C$3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.46.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

