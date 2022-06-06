FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

KRG opened at $20.44 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,847 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

