FY2022 EPS Estimates for kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI) Lifted by Cormark

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of kneat.com in a report released on Thursday, June 2nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Cormark also issued estimates for kneat.com’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 million.

KSI stock opened at C$2.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$203.43 million and a PE ratio of -21.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.25. kneat.com has a 52 week low of C$2.16 and a 52 week high of C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

