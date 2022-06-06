FY2022 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Raised by Analyst

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.66. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

LB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.50.

TSE LB opened at C$41.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$36.54 and a one year high of C$45.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.16%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.