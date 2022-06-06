FY2022 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $12.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.93.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $335.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.80.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,877. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

