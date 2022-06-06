FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $131.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $133.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,310.24.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,290.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,435.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,657.88.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

