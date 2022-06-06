FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nutriband Inc. Cut by Small Cap Consu (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Small Cap Consu decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Nutriband in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25).
Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 446.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.21%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRB. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutriband in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nutriband during the first quarter worth about $63,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nutriband during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nutriband during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nutriband
Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.
