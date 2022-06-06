FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Decreased by Zacks Investment Research

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenet Fintech Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01.

Get Tenet Fintech Group alerts:

Shares of Tenet Fintech Group stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. Tenet Fintech Group has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates in two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.