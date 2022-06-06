FY2024 EPS Estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Lowered by Analyst

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for FUJIFILM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will earn $4.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of FUJIFILM stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.22. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $91.87.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

