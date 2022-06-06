G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.79 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

