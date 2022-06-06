Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAIA. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $5.14 on Monday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

