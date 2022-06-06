Gambling.com Group (GAMB) & The Competition Financial Analysis

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gambling.com Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 24.76% 18.59% 15.74% Gambling.com Group Competitors -152.06% -80.29% -26.12%

This is a summary of current ratings for Gambling.com Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gambling.com Group Competitors 187 972 1786 56 2.57

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.63%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 45.03%. Given Gambling.com Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Gambling.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gambling.com Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $42.32 million $12.45 million 25.66 Gambling.com Group Competitors $3.74 billion $52.84 million 8.52

Gambling.com Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gambling.com Group. Gambling.com Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St. Helier, Jersey.

