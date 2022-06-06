GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of GameStop in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

GME opened at $133.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.49. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $344.66.

In related news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Cohen acquired 100,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 11,704.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 64.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 150,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,640.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 101,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 477.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 24.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 83,218 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

