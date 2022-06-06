Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.29). Gamida Cell posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMDA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Shares of GMDA opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Mariner LLC increased its position in Gamida Cell by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 47,587 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 25.4% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 13.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 102,432 shares during the period. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

