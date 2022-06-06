Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDAGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.29). Gamida Cell posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMDA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Shares of GMDA opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Mariner LLC increased its position in Gamida Cell by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 47,587 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 25.4% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 13.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 102,432 shares during the period. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.