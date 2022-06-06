GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.72% from the stock’s previous close.

GDS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.09. GDS has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $81.81.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its position in GDS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,188,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of GDS by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of GDS by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Tekne Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,383,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

