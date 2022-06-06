Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.41 million, a PE ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.58. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Gencor Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.