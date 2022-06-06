Genenta Science S.p.A.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on June 13th (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Genenta Science’s (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 13th. Genenta Science had issued 2,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $27,600,000 based on an initial share price of $11.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genenta Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Genenta Science alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. Genenta Science has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.13.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.