Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

GNE stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

