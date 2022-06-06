Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

GNCA opened at $0.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.95. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of Genocea Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $415,229.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,445,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,156.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $355,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,546,108 shares of company stock valued at $791,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

