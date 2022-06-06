George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

WNGRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$174.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get George Weston alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $120.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.49 and a 200 day moving average of $116.02. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. George Weston has a 12-month low of $93.59 and a 12-month high of $127.97.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.