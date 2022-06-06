Gianpaolo Renino Sells 4,070 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $102,157.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $107,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FDP traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 261,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,016. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

