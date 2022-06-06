GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.23. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 65.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

