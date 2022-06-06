Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNA. Cowen began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.