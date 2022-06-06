Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GJNSY shares. HSBC upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

