Global Indemnity Group, LLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Global Indemnity Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2,500.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.22.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $79,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,396.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Global Indemnity Group worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

