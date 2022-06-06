Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $392.20 million, a P/E ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 0.22. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $31.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter worth $853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter worth about $533,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

